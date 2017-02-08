The Manitoba government has announced 95 projects it says must be done "t avoid the deterioration of buildings and other infrastructure within our health-care system."

The $30-million worth of projects, which span the province, will ensure safety and security requirements identified by the regional health authorities, Diagnostic Services of Manitoba (DSM), CancerCare Manitoba (CCMB) and the Addictions Foundation of Manitoba (AFM), said Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen.

They are "essential to maintaining the major physical assets of the health-care system and preventing any catastrophic event that could affect patient care and access to facilities," Goertzen said.

"Replacement equipment, repairs to existing facilities, and upgrades to safety and security are necessary if we are to avoid the deterioration of buildings and other infrastructure within our health-care system. Items left unrepaired run the risk of developing into more serious issues that could affect patient care and access to facilities by staff and visitors."

The urgency of those projects means that others will need to be put on a backburner. Meetings with stakeholders will be taking place in the coming weeks, Goertzen said.

Capital projects 2016-2017

CBC is not responsible for 3rd party content