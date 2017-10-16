People who frequent a Main Street stretch where a deadly hit and run claimed the life of a 23-year-old man last week say it's all too common to see drivers whip by, ignoring the speed limit.

Cody Severight, 23, died last Tuesday night outside the Sutherland Hotel. An off-duty Winnipeg police officer has been charged in connection to the hit and run, but it's not clear if Severight walked out when a car was coming.

What police say is clear is that the driver didn't stop.

"There's still cars that speed by and almost hit people," said Nicholaus Murdoch, 22, who was walking past the Sutherland Hotel Monday afternoon to get lunch.

Nicholaus Murdoch says he's seen several close calls in the area. (John Einarson/CBC)

Murdoch said just last week he saw a truck almost hit a woman trying to cross the street with her kid. They had been crossing by the Sutherland, where there is no crosswalk, he said.

There is a crosswalk is on Main Street at Jarvis Avenue, a block away, but many feel it's too far for to walk to, says Bianca Ramos, safety co-ordinator at North Point Douglas Women's Centre.

"I know people want more places to cross."

The speed limit in the area is 50 km/h, but both Ramos and Murdoch — as well as relatives of Severight's — have told CBC they regularly see drivers ignore that.

Winnipeg police said there have been six collisions involving pedestrians since Jan. 1, 2016 between 750-950 Main Street.

During that period, police also received five calls from citizens concerned about pedestrians walking, running or lying on or near Main Street in that area.

The police-reported collision statistics don't represent the total number of incidents in the area because not all are reported.

Bianca Ramos, safety co-ordinator at North Point Douglas Women's Centre, said people in the area would like to see another crosswalk installed. (John Einarson/CBC)

Ramos said while it's great there's a crosswalk located further down the street, many drivers still ignore it.

"Residents say that it's not really respected."

Murdoch said he'd like to see more signs put up in the area warning drivers to slow down.

Meanwhile, Severight's family members are planning his funeral, which will take place this Friday.