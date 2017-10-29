Can candy keep kids safe?

The Indian and Métis Friendship Centre ought to know. Since 2010, the North End organization has been hosting Safe Halloween, an alternative to trick-or-treating.

"There is so much drug activity and activity in general, that it is not good for them to walk on the street," said Jeff Wilson of the the Indian and Métis Friendship Centre.

The Halloween night party has grown from an attendance of 500 in its first year to more than 2,000 last year. Organizers are preparing for up to 3,000 kids on Tuesday.

But that means they'll need a lot of sweets.

"We desperately need candy," said Wilson.

Jeff Wilson is planning a sweet and safe Halloween party for neighbourhood kids. (CBC/Gil Rowan)

The party promises an abundance of candy. It has to, in order to keep kids from going door-to-door.

Safe Halloween was created in response to three shootings in the area during the week before Halloween in 2010.

Two men were killed and a 13-year-old girl was injured.

On Friday, Winnipeg police said those cases are still open and no charges have been laid.

The community was so shaken after the shootings, it decided to keep kids indoors.

"We needed to do something to keep the kids safe," said Wilson.

Candy donations can be dropped off Monday and Tuesday between 8:30 and 4:30 at 45 Robinson St.