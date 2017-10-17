A mother cried and called out for answers about what led to the death of her son, Russell Spence, after an altercation at Winnipeg's remand centre.

Josephine Spence held a framed photo of her son outside of the remand centre during a vigil on Tuesday, just over a year since her son's death.

"I am mad today. I need some answers. It's been one year already, he didn't deserve that," she said, surrounded by family and supporters.

Spence, 31, died on Oct. 12, 2016 after an altercation during processing at the centre. He became unresponsive then later died, according to the province's Independent Investigative Unit.

Last year, the IIU said it is investigating because the struggle was with a police officer or a corrections officer, but it wouldn't specify which one.

Josephine Spence said the father of two is missed by his family and they need to know what happened.

"I loved my son, if nobody else did, I did. I loved my son," she said.

Russell Spence, 31, was a father of two when he died on Oct. 12, 2016. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Relative George Spence, who is Ojibway and Lakota, said the family is originally from Rolling River First Nation. He said the family wanted to raise awareness about Spence's death and the others at the remand centre.

"We want answers, not only for Russell Spence but for other people who have lost their life in corrections," he said.

"There are missing answers that need to be answered. It's been one year ago that his life joined the spirit world."

Between March and November last year four men and one woman died while in custody of the remand centre. Individual reviews follow each death and in most of the cases the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will decide whether to conduct an inquiry.