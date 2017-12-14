Premier Brian Pallister says some hospitals in rural Manitoba will be closed or converted into personal care homes as part of the Progressive Conservative government's plan to reform health care.

The province is dealing with an aging population, some rural communities are shrinking, and people who could be in a personal care home are instead in hospital in some cases, Pallister said in a year-end news conference Thursday.

"A lot of beds are being taken — I don't like hearing seniors referred to as bed-blockers, but that's the phrase that's being used out there," he said.

"So we know part of the solution is (personal care homes), but we also know part of the solution is better care available to people so they can stay in their own home, too."

The Tories promised in last year's election campaign to fast-track the construction of 1,200 personal care home beds. They promised in last month's throne speech to enhance home care services.

The Opposition New Democrats accused Pallister of backing away from his health-care promises.

"Closing rural hospitals isn't what Manitobans voted for," NDP Leader Wab Kinew said in a written statement. "We need Pallister to do more than give with one hand by taking with the other."

Details to come out soon: premier

Kinew told CBC News hospital closures hurt communities in more ways than one.

"If you close a hospital or you close an ambulance station in a community, not only do you remove the health care from that community but you can also impact the long-term viability of a town," he said.

"If there's less services in a community, less physicians, you know, less health care in a town, that may lead seniors to want to move to a bigger centre where they can access those services and it probably scares young people away from putting down roots if they know that there's that sort of pull-out from communities happening."

Details of the rural hospital changes will be released in the near future, Pallister said. The move follows recent changes in Winnipeg that included the closure or conversion of three hospital emergency departments.

At the same time, Pallister said he remains firmly committed to cutting the provincial sales tax before the next election, slated for October 2020. He also said he will run in that election to seek a second term.​

Provincial spokesperson Amy McGuinness said after 12 months of research, the Wait Times Reduction Task Force will release its report next week.

"It does not recommend any specific closures," McGuiness said in an email.

"Earlier this year, our government announced that Shared Health would lead the development of a provincial clinical and preventive services plan. This work includes a review of rural health services and planning. Shared Health expects to provide this analysis to government in late spring 2018."