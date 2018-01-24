A lack of firefighters is sparking concern in some southwestern Manitoba communities.

In Elkhorn, Man. — a village about 295 kilometres west of Winnipeg, along the Trans-Canada Highway — there are so few volunteer firefighters it's hard to respond to calls during the day.

"It's starting to get extreme," said Wallace District Fire Department Chief Brad Yochim. The department has fire stations in Elkhorn and nearby Virden.

"The danger … obviously, is not having enough help at an incident to mitigate an incident."

Yochim said the Elkhorn station currently has a contingent of nine firefighters who volunteer to be part of the crew (they're paid for calls and training time), when there would typically be 15.

In Virden, there are 19 firefighters on the roster right now — typically, there are about 25, Yochim said.

In Elkhorn, Man., there are only nine firefighters right now. Typically, 15 would be on the department's roster. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

"It's starting to get concerning," he said. "We've never been below 20 [in Virden], as far as numbers go.

"Usually we have people coming in on a regular basis, replacing them, and this year we don't have that. People aren't stepping up," he said, adding that while firefighters from other towns like Virden can be called upon to help if needed, it's not ideal.

"It brings them out of their communities," he said.

Not an isolated problem

Cameron Abrey, chief of the Dauphin Fire Department and president of the Manitoba Association of Fire Chiefs, said it's not a problem isolated to the two southwestern Manitoba departments.

"I think every community, every municipality is struggling with trying to maintain their numbers and recruit new fresh blood to their organizations," he told CBC Manitoba's Radio Noon.

"In the smaller communities, we don't have a lot of the job base that are going to keep people in the communities."

Abrey said departments are also handling more calls, meaning the time commitment and demands for firefighters are increasing.

"Nineteen years ago, when I joined Dauphin fire department, we were running 54 calls per year. Now we're in excess of 200 per year," Abrey said.

"The demand has increased on our volunteers … and it may become too much for some people," adding that the only pre-requisite to joining the fire department is "two feet and a heartbeat."

'Our whole small communities are run on volunteers, whether it's our fire department, our rink, our chamber — it's all volunteers,' says Elkhorn resident Wenda Paton. (Riley Laychuk/CBC )

For Elkhorn resident Wenda Paton, the village's volunteer base means everything.

"It's huge," she said. "Our whole small communities are run on volunteers, whether it's our fire department, our rink, our chamber — it's all volunteers.

"I take my hat off to them.… It's huge that they commit to help other people."

Thinking outside the box

The shortage has some departments now thinking outside the box about how to recruit, with some hosting barbecues, open houses and pancake breakfasts in the fire hall. Yochim said word of mouth used to be the go-to.

"That hasn't been working," he said. "We've tried the paper, social media … a lot on social media."

Yochim has organized a firefighter information night for Jan. 30 in Virden and with a handful of people confirmed to attend so far, he hopes at least a few will sign up.

Abrey said that while the training and time commitments can be a barrier, he hopes people will give it a try in their own community.

"We know that not everybody can attend every single call," he said. "If we find that blend of people … then we have the minimum staffing that we need."