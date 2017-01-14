A new program put on by the Canadian Cancer Society is encouraging smokers to take up running while trying to butt out.

Run to Quit is on the hunt for smokers who are trying to quit this winter.

"Physical exercise improves your chances of quitting," said Sharon Mulder, Manitoba's Interlake regional representative for the program.

The Run to Quit program trains smokers to walk or run a five-kilometre distance and is a partnership between the Canadian Cancer Society and Running Room Inc.

Smokers can participate in a 10-week do-it-yourself online program or participate in a group and get training from running and smoking experts.

"Part of the program is walking or running with a group and certainly the power of a group is a force to be reckoned with," Mulder said.

'Powerful addiction'

Researchers at the University of British Columbia are studying the Run to Quit program. It's already rolled out in other parts of the country including British Columbia and Ontario.

Mulder said the program makes sense for smokers who are concerned about gaining weight while kicking the butt.

"It's a serious and powerful addiction and it's very hard to quit."

Mulder said smokers who manage to quit for five weeks this year can win $1,000. Those that make it past the five-week mark will be entered to win prizes totalling more than $16,000. There's also a 2017 Honda Civic up for grabs.

Mulder acknowledged quitting smoking is no easy feat for many.

"People have to be ready to quit," she said.

The deadline to apply for the online program is Jan. 23.

Smokers can sign up online.