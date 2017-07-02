Police have identified a man wanted in connection with a brazen daytime attempted abduction.

A warrant has been issued for Ruben Mawakeesick, 26.

On Thursday, police say a mother and her four-year-old daughter were unlocking their front door on McKenzie Street when a man came up behind them demanding to get inside.

When the mother said no, the man grabbed the girl.

The mother told CBC she had a tug-of-war with the man and finally got her daughter back, then ran for help.

Mawakeesick is facing several charges including abduction of a person under 14 and assault causing bodily harm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the major crimes unit.