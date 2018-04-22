CBC Manitoba wins 2 prairie region RTDNA awards

CBC Manitoba is bringing home hardware from this year's Canadian Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Prairie Region Awards.

The awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital.

CBC Manitoba won the Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market) for journalist Bryce Hoye's Life on the Line, an online piece that looked at how fur trapping has changed over generations and asked whether the practice is stuck in the past or a vital piece of Canada's living heritage.

Steven Silcox did graphics and edited 360 video for the piece, which was produced by Amber Hilderbrandt, copy edited by Lara Schroeder and shot and edited by Jaison Empson.

CBC Manitoba also won the Dave Rogers Award for Long Feature (Small/Medium Market) in the television category for journalist Nelly Gonzalez's piece, A Syrian Girl's Road to Recovery.

Gonzalez's piece, which was shot by videographers Gary Solilak, Trevor Brine, Lyza Sale and Tyson Koschik and edited by Warren Kay and Trevor Brine, focused on the struggle of a 13-year-old refugee who fled to Canada after surviving a bombing in Syria that left her scarred and facing recovery without her parents, who remained in her home country.

A 13-year-old refugee who fled to Canada after a bombing in Syria still has a long road to recovery and she's unsure whether she will ever see her parents again. 6:17

Ian Koenigsfest, president of RTDNA Canada said the awards, which were handed out at a ceremony in Regina Saturday night, celebrate more than just excellence in the field.

"It has been another tumultuous year for journalism in this country but Canadian journalists have stood up to every challenge with passion, integrity and fortitude," said Koenigsfest, in a release announcing the award finalists.

"These prestigious RTDNA awards not only recognize excellence in journalism, they also reflect a healthy, vibrant and increasingly curious profession determined to remain committed to seeking out facts, balance and objectivity."