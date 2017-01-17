Red River College is reviewing its security and safety protocols after an attempted robbery at its downtown Winnipeg campus.

The incident happened on Friday evening around 7 p.m. at Roblin Centre on the Exchange District Campus.

"An intruder came into the campus and attempted to steal a cell phone from one of our students," said Conor Lloyd, a communications officer for the college.

The student had minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

"We're very fortunate that these types of incidents don't happen very often at any of our campuses at the college, and the student has since returned to class," Lloyd said.

Security was immediately notified about the incident and Winnipeg police were also called.

Lloyd said all of RRC's campuses are open to the public and the incident happened during public hours.

"Safety and security is always top of mind at RRC, and following an incident like this we always do a thorough review of our security and safety protocols that we have in place," Lloyd said.