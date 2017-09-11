Students at Red River College's Notre Dame campus got an unexpected day off after the power went out just after 9 a.m. Monday morning.

The school decided to close the campus after the power outage caused cooling systems to fail, leading to warm classrooms and offices, spokesperson Connor Lloyd said.

The power outage also caused a motor to seize on campus, leading to smoke that set off fire alarms, he said.

More than 11,000 staff and students head to the campus daily, Lloyd said.

The college expects to be back up and running on Tuesday.\

RRC's downtown campus remains open, Lloyd said.

Manitoba Hydro reported an outage affecting 520 customers in the area stretching along Route 90 from Selkirk Avenue to Portage Avenue. The power was expected to be restored by noon.

Manitoba Hydro said the outage was caused by "a burnt riser at a switch pole on Wellington" Avenue.