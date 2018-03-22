A highway intersection southwest of Winnipeg that sees about 10,000 vehicles a day — and has seen many collisions in recent years — is about to get its stop signs replaced by a roundabout.

The first-ever roundabout on a Manitoba highway will be located where highways 2 and 3 meet near Oak Bluff, just outside Winnipeg's southwest perimeter.

"This has been a very troubling intersection for us as a province," said Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler. "There are a lot of accidents at this intersection and the volume of traffic has created long lines as well as unsafe merging and crossings."

The Manitoba government is proposing construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 3 near Oak Bluff. (Government of Manitoba)

Many options were considered but it was decided a roundabout is the best for immediate safety improvements and future growth in the communities south of the city, he said.

"Roundabouts are safe and efficient alternatives to increasing traffic congestion and are a great success around the world," Schuler said.

According to the province, research shows roundabouts reduce fatal collisions by nearly 90 per cent and injuries by as much as 76 per cent, while being less expensive to maintain than traffic signals.

Vehicles going through the circle will only be doing 10-15 km/h, which eliminates the high-speed 90-degree collisions that happen at current crossings, the province said.

The project will go to tender this spring and work will start in summer.

The intersection of highways 2 and 3 is just southwest of Winnipeg. (Google Maps)

And there could be more changes down the road as well.

Schuler said Manitoba Infrastructure will consult with stakeholders — including municipalities, residents and other highway users — to look at improving safety at other intersections, particularly along on the south Perimeter Highway from Portage Avenue on the west to Fermor Avenue on the east.

There are multiple uncontrolled access points and median openings along that route, where traffic volumes are more than 30,000 vehicles per day, according to the province.

Communities on or near the south Perimeter Highway "have experienced phenomenal growth over the last number of years, in terms of residential growth and commercial growth," said Shannon Martin, MLA for the constituency of Morris, just south of Winnipeg.

As well, the province has increased trade with the United States, making the south perimeter a key link.

"This has become a very important economic corridor for us," Schuler said.

"There is a need for significant interim safety measures while we develop a plan to ensure the safety of all who use the road in the longer term."