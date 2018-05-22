Rossburn Collegiate shut down again after social media post of man holding weapon

Rossburn Collegiate closed its doors Tuesday because of a second threatening post on social media in three months.

On Monday evening, the division was alerted to a picture of a man holding a weapon and appearing to make a threat toward the school, which is located in Rossburn, 275 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

The Park West School Division cited an "abundance of caution" in deciding to close the school on Tuesday, according to a media release.

RCMP is conducting an investigation, which may lead to criminal charges.

School division made decision

Sgt. Paul Manaigre said it was not police's call to cancel classes.

Park West School Division superintendent/CEO Stephen David said the division was forced to take action due to the nature of the threat, when it was made and the potential risk to students and staff.

He said school officials contacted police Monday and he had several conversations with police Tuesday.

"While consultation with the RCMP in these situations is important, it is ultimately the decision of a division to close schools," David said in a statement.

While Monday's threat appeared to be confined to Rossburn Collegiate, Rossburn Elementary School was placed in a hold-and-secure, which involves locking outside doors and keeping students inside the building.

Collegiate faced lockdown this year

On the afternoon of Mar. 14, Rossburn Collegiate was placed in lockdown after a social media post showed a student holding a handgun.

The suspect, a 19-year-old man from Dauphin, was arrested near the school where he was carrying a CO2-powered replica pistol with ammunition. No one was hurt.

Manaigre said the police are investigating whether the two incidents are related.