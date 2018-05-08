Rossburn, Man., under boil water advisory

A Manitoba town is under a boil water advisory after a pipe repair went awry Monday morning.

Workers were replacing a damaged pipe in the water treatment plant at Rossburn, Man., when they had trouble fitting on the new piece of pipe, said Rossburn Mayor Brian Brown.

The town, roughly 275 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, had to shut off the water to deal with the problem around 11 a.m., he said.

By 9 p.m., workers were able to bypass the local distribution centre using existing bypass infrastructure and hook up to the regional water facility in Russell, Man.

"It was kind of interesting, in a way, because we had a lot of people working on that," Brown said.

"You had our people, you had plumbers, you had Water Services Board and the engineering firm that's on the [Russell] pipeline and the Russell distribution facility — all had to be on the same page in order to get it going."

Brown said the repair snafu itself wasn't significant.

"It was just a repair that should've taken half an hour but just didn't work out."

Water advisory rules

According to Manitoba Health, Seniors and Active Living, any depressurization of water distribution can put water safety at risk, so the community is under a boil water advisory until the supply can be tested.

Brown says that could take until the end of the week.

Schools were closed for Tuesday after water was shut off, Brown added. The water supply was up and running by Tuesday morning but the schools stayed closed because it happened late Monday evening.

Under the ban, the province says all water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute before it is used for:

Drinking and ice making.

Preparing beverages, such as infant formula.

Preparing food, including washing fruits and vegetables.

Brushing teeth.

Laundry, washing dishes and bathing are all OK, except for young children, who should be sponge bathed, the province says.