A 19-year-old man from Rosengart, Man., is dead after being thrown from a pickup truck on Highway 32 in the rural municipality of Stanley.
RCMP were called to the scene, half a kilometre from Road 21 W, at 12:20 a.m. Monday.
When they arrived, a truck was in the south ditch and on fire.
The man was thrown from the vehicle during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said.
An 18-year-old man from Winkler, Man., was also ejected from the vehicle, but was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
RCMP said alcohol was a factor in the crash and neither was wearing a seatbelt.
The investigation continues.