A 19-year-old man from Rosengart, Man., is dead after being thrown from a pickup truck on Highway 32 in the rural municipality of Stanley.

RCMP were called to the scene, half a kilometre from Road 21 W, at 12:20 a.m. Monday.

When they arrived, a truck was in the south ditch and on fire.

The man was thrown from the vehicle during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said.

An 18-year-old man from Winkler, Man., was also ejected from the vehicle, but was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP said alcohol was a factor in the crash and neither was wearing a seatbelt.

The investigation continues.