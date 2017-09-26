A Winnipeg man who stabbed another man to death during a botched burglary and then set his body on fire has been convicted of second-degree murder.

Romeo Ryle, 21, will be sentenced at a later date.

The minimum sentence for second-degree murder is life in prison with no chance of parole for at least 10 years.

Justin Chezick, 42, was found dead inside his fire-damaged Pritchard Avenue home, July 20, 2015.

Jurors deliberated less than three hours before reaching a verdict Tuesday afternoon.

Ryle argued at trial he was intoxicated by alcohol and prescription drugs at the time of the killing and should be found guilty only of manslaughter.