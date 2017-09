Two minors had to be rushed to hospital — one by air ambulance — the other by ground ambulance after a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 1 Sunday afternoon.

STARS air ambulance said it was sent at 1:35 p.m. to the rollover after getting reports of a high-speed crash.

The eastbound lanes on Highway 1 in Headingley, Man., were shut down briefly on Sunday afternoon but have since been reopened.

Manitoba RCMP said the injuries don't appear to be life-threatening.