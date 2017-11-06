The City of Brandon has appointed a new city manager.

Mayor Rick Chrest announced Monday that long-time city staffer Rod Sage has been selected for the position. Sage, who started with the city as a seasonal staffer in 1987 and worked his way up through the ranks, has been the acting city manager since late February.

"It really hasn't sunk in yet," Sage told reporters at a press conference. "I would never have guessed ... when they hired me in the spring of 1987, I told HR, this is only a summer job and I'm only going to be here for a couple years."

Chrest said that Sage was the city's first choice for the job after hiring an executive-recruiting firm to search nation-wide for a new city manager.

The city's former manager, Scott Hildebrandt, left to pursue a career opportunity out-of-province in February. Sage's former position, the general manager of operations, will be reviewed before a search for a replacement is started, the city said.

Among Sage's first priorities will be to craft the city's draft 2018 budget before the end of the year.

"I'm excited," said Sage. "We have an amazing team."