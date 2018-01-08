Canada has lost a Manitoba-born curling legend.

Rod Hunter, nicknamed "The Arrow," died Saturday at age 74, according to an obituary posted on Curling Canada's website.

The Winnipeg-born curler, who has lived in Viking, Alta., for the past few decades, was a member of the Canadian Curling Hall of Fame, the Manitoba Curling Hall of Fame, the Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame and the Governor General's Curling Club. He was also a member of Viking's town council.

"He was good at everything he did. Everything. He was just a marvellous athlete, a good employee and a good friend. He was just an amazing young man," said Don Duguid, who was the skip of Hunter's team in the early 1970s.

The Winnipeg-based team, made up of Hunter, Duguid, Bryan Wood and Jim Pettapiece, won back-to-back Briers and Silver Arrows — men's world championships — in 1970 and 1971.

"The reason he was called the Arrow is because he threw the rock so pure. Very precise. Just as smooth as smooth could be," said Duguid.

"You could always read the ice by letting Rod throw the rock, because he had such a pure delivery it would take the running contour of the ice."

Rod Hunter, far right, poses with Don Duguid, Bryan Wood and Jim Pettapiece (left to right) and the British Consul's Trophy. The team won back-to-back Briers and world championships in 1970 and '71. (Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame)

Resby Coutts, past president of the Manitoba Curling Hall of Fame, called Hunter a "legendary champion."

"He was a tall, slender, athletic, good-looking guy. Dark hair. He stood out on the ice," said Coutts, who also served as president of the Manitoba Curling Association and currently chairs Curling Canada.

Then there was that throw.

"He had one of the finest curling deliveries — perhaps still among the finest ever," Coutts said.

"Rod Hunter was one of the best third players the game has ever seen," said Warren Hansen, former director of media relations with Curling Canada, and a friend of Hunter's.

Undefeated at worlds

According to Duguid, the team won 190 out of its 200 games between 1970 and '71, and went 9-0 in the world championships in both those years.

"They only played two world championships together and they never lost a game," Coutts said.

"In any athletic competition an undefeated record is rare, and theirs puts them right at the top of the heap in terms of one of the great teams in Manitoba curling history.

Rod Hunter sits with his teammates. (Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame)

The team got its start when Hunter called Duguid in 1969 and coaxed him out of retirement to play as skip.

"Finally he talked me into it," Duguid said.

The team played 200 games together between 1970 and 1971 and won 190 of them, he said.

"They were at least seven, eight years younger than I was, but they were enthusiastic and they loved to curl and they were good curlers — excellent curlers," he said.

Hunter was commemorated with a moment of silence before the mixed doubles Olympic trial in Portage la Prairie, Man., on Sunday.

"It's so appropriate for a person who was a legendary champion to be memorialized in a curling arena before a crowd of really strong Manitoba curling fans," Coutts said.

"There would have been some surprise, I think, among people who may not have heard. But it was a most appropriate and a very respectful silence in his honour."

Hansen said Hunter was a community-minded person who became an integral part of Viking after settling in there.

"He was a fun guy. Always had a smile on his face, always chuckling about something. He liked to kid people. He, of course, was prepared to take the kidding back," he said.

"He was a good guy and I think will be remembered by all of us that knew him very well as a great contributor to the sport of curling in Canada and just an overall good person."

According to Curling Canada, a memorial for Hunter will be held on Jan. 13 in Viking, Alta.