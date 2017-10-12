The husband of Crystal Taman is appalled another Winnipeg police officer has been arrested for impaired driving causing death.

Robert Taman says it brings back the pain and frustration he and his family went through trying to get justice after his wife was killed in a crash with an off-duty officer a dozen years ago.

"My thoughts are never good when I hear this. It's like it's happening again," he said, offering his deep condolences to the family of Cody Severight.

Severight, 23, was crossing Main Street near Sutherland Avenue around 8 p.m. Tuesday when he was hit and killed.

Cody Severight, 23, was hit and killed on Tuesday night. (Cody Severight/Facebook)

The vehicle sped off from the scene but Justin Holz, an off-duty Winnipeg police constable, was arrested a short time later about seven kilometres away.

He has been charged with impaired driving causing death and failure to remain at the scene.

Severight's family held a vigil at the crash site Wednesday afternoon and Taman was there to show his support.

An undated photo of Crystal Taman, filed as evidence in the inquiry examining the investigation into her death. (Taman inquiry)

"I get sad for the family and I know what they're going to be going through," he said.

Crystal Taman was killed in 2005 when an off-duty officer slammed his truck into the back of her car while she was stopped at a red light. Derek Harvey-Zenk was returning home in the morning from an all-night party with other officers.

He originally faced several charges, including impaired driving causing death, but all of them except dangerous driving causing death were stayed in a controversial plea bargain and he was sentenced to two years less a day to be served at home.

The case led to an inquiry that was the catalyst for creating the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, which examines all serious incidents involving police, whether on or off duty. The IIU is leading the investigation into Severight's death.

But Taman said he has little confidence in the unit because it is still police investigating police.

He has advocated for accountability and integrity in policing since his wife's death and was a member of the Manitoba Police Commission, but he quit that role when an active member of the Winnipeg Police Service joined the IIU.

Taman said he hopes the results of the IIU probe into Tuesday's crash don't hold anything back and that "any wrongdoings come out to the public."

"Nothing hidden," he said. "The truth is very important here."