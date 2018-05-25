2 men attacked with knives, tires slashed, car stolen in string of crimes in Winnipeg

A man and boy have been charged in connection to a crime spree that left a man stabbed, and another slashed.

Police say a 45-year-old man returned to his parked vehicle next to the University of Manitoba, at Chancellor Matheson Road and University Crescent, around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday to find his vehicle broken into and tires slashed.

He found two suspects nearby, rifling through property from his vehicle, according to police. A fight broke out when the owner confronted the individuals and one of the suspects used a knife to slash the victim, police said.

The attackers allegedly went to a parked car on Tulane Bay, reported stolen on May 23 on Pembina Highway north of Bishop Grandin Boulevard. Police recovered the stolen car but did not find the suspects.

Man stabbed with pocket knife

That evening at 6:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a 30-year-old man stabbed on Ulster Street near Dalhousie Drive in Fort Richmond.

Police say the victim confronted two males causing a disturbance and asked them to move away because children were nearby. One of the suspects attacked the victim with a pocket knife, stabbing him in the upper body, while the other male jumped on the victim, police said.

A woman attempted to intervene until the suspect turned his knife to her. The attackers chased the woman and stabbing victim away.

Witnesses told police the suspects were nearby. They were arrested after a short pursuit, with blood on their clothing, police said.

Police believe the suspects are also responsible for the robbery earlier that day.

A 24-year-old man is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon and a further charge of uttering threats, robbery, possession of property obtained by crime and mischief under. He also faces three counts of failing to comply with a recognizance and possession of an identity document.

A 14-year-old male from Winnipeg has been arrested for assault with a weapon, robbery, possession of property obtained by crime and assault with a weapon.