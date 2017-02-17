A man and woman are in custody following a violent robbery spree near the University of Winnipeg Wednesday evening.

The duo are charged in connection to five different knife robberies that took place in the city's downtown area.

The robberies started at 4:30 p.m. and continued into the evening in the 500 block of Ellice Avenue, on Furby Street North, Young Street, and Langside, police said.

One of the victims had to be taken to hospital after being cut. Police arrested the man and woman just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

They have been charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possessing a prohibited weapon and five counts of robbery.

Both also face charges of drug possession and breaching court conditions.