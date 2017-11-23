A man is accused of robbing a convenience store twice before staff locked the door, trying to rob and threatening a woman on the street, then breaking a window at a gas station he was trying to get into on Salter Street near Selkirk Avenue.

Winnipeg police officers responded to a call about a robbery around 10 p.m. Tuesday at the 7-Eleven on Salter near Selkirk, where a man threatened staff and stole some items, left the store, then came back in and stole some more items, police said.

The man tried to go back in a third time, but staff locked the door.

Security footage from shortly afterward shows a man trying to rob a woman near her car, but the woman got away, police said. Police released security camera footage of her vehicle.

Police couldn't make out what type of vehicle the woman was driving, but they hope she will come forward and speak to them.

"This is another serious incident, but we can't charge this individual with that incident without getting more details, so we'd like those details," said Const. Rob Carver.

A man then tried to get into the Esso gas station across the street but wasn't able to. He then threatened staff at the gas station and broke a window, police said.

Staff at the gas station grabbed the man and held him for police, Carver said.

Neither the staff nor the suspect were injured.

"Luckily this unfolded without any consequences for anyone and we were able to arrest the individual right at the scene. It worked out well, but that's not always the case," Carver said.

"We'd rather be trying to track down a suspect a day or two later with the information we have and CCTV footage, rather than anyone putting themselves in harm's way."

A 25-year-old suspect faces two counts of robbery, four counts of uttering threats, and a charge of mischief under $5,000.

Anyone with information about these incidents can call police at 204-986-6219.