A store robbery led to a high-speed chase that ended with a man rolling his vehicle on Route 90 on Wednesday night.

Winnipeg police said a man walked into a business on Keewatin Street at about 10 p.m. and demanded cash.

The man, who had his face covered, was holding what the employee believed was a gun under his shirt.

He stole a bunch of merchandise before running out of the store and getting into an SUV.

About 50 minutes later, police spotted an SUV near Flora Avenue and Parr Street and tried to stop it, but the vehicle sped off.

Officers gave chase, but backed off when the man behind the wheel started driving dangerously.

"The pursuit started at about 10:50 p.m., and it was aborted at about 11:02 p.m.," said Const. Jay Murray. "So there was about a 12-minute pursuit.

"The decision to pursue isn't taken lightly. It's one of our last alternatives. Officers will try a number of tactics to try and stop the vehicle before initiating pursuit."

The SUV rolled a few minutes later at Oak Point Highway and Brookside Boulevard. Police found a man inside the SUV and arrested him. He was treated for minor injuries.

"I believe the front window had to be broken in the vehicle to extricate this person," Murray said.

A firearm was not found in the vehicle or on the suspect.

The Sandy Bay First Nation man, 27, is charged with robbery, disguise with intent, dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from police and failing to comply with a probation order. He is in custody.