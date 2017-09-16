Customers at a Winnipeg convenience store stepped in to stop a robbery in progress on Friday.

A 15-year-old boy now faces charges related to two robberies committed on consecutive days only a few blocks from each other.

Around 2 p.m. Thursday, a male entered a store in the 400 block of Springfield Road, covering his face to conceal his identity.

He pulled out a firearm, pointed it at an employee and jumped over the counter, opening the cash register and taking an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing, police say.

The next day, at around 7:30 p.m., a person with his face covered entered another store in the 400 block of Edison Street. The person did not have a firearm in the second incident.

When he approached an employee and demanded money, customers in the store stepped in and held the suspect until officers arrived, police say.

Police have not recovered the firearm from the first robbery. The 15-year-old suspect is believed to be responsible for both robberies.

He faces a series of charges, including robbery, armed robbery using a firearm, disguise with intent, pointing a firearm and possession of a weapon.

Witnesses cautioned against stepping in

Police do not generally recommend witnesses step in to prevent crime in progress, Const. Jay Murray said. There have been incidents this year where people have been injured while trying to prevent a crime as it's happening.

Instead of taking action themselves, police ask witnesses to report incidents to police whenever possible.

"However, we recognize that there's a human element here. People want to stop crime from happening and sometimes they take these matters into their own hands," Murray said.

Murray offered some suggestions to anyone considering making a citizen's arrest. First, must make sure the suspect is committing an indictable offence. Then, tell the suspect clearly that you are making a citizen's arrest and hold them for police.

Avoid force if possible, and don't question or search the suspect before police get there. Leave that for investigators, Murray said.

