Security guards catch alleged robber after $28,000 worth of jewelry stolen

A Winnipeg man is charged in connection with a robbery at a downtown business on Saturday.

Police received a call that a security guard was chasing a suspect after a robbery at Portage Place around 10:10 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a suspect being held by two security guards near Portage Avenue and Kennedy Street.

Earlier, a man had threatened a business employee with a knife and demanded that the safe be opened.

The employee fled and the man smashed two glass display cases and took approximately $28,000 worth of jewelry.

Police recovered all the stolen property and the suspect was taken to hospital, where he was treated for two cuts allegedly sustained during the robbery.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with robbery, possessing a weapon, uttering threats and failing to comply with a probation order. He is being held in custody.

More from CBC Manitoba: