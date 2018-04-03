Skip to Main Content
Security guards catch alleged robber after $28,000 worth of jewelry stolen

Notifications

Security guards catch alleged robber after $28,000 worth of jewelry stolen

A Winnipeg man is charged in connection with a robbery at Portage Place on Saturday.

Portage Place business robbed, employee threatened with knife, police say

CBC News ·
A man is accused of threatening an employee with a knife and smashing glass display cases and grabbing jewelry. (CBC News)

A Winnipeg man is charged in connection with a robbery at a downtown business on Saturday.

Police received a call that a security guard was chasing a suspect after a robbery at Portage Place around 10:10 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a suspect being held by two security guards near Portage Avenue and Kennedy Street.

Earlier, a man had threatened a business employee with a knife and demanded that the safe be opened.

The employee fled and the man smashed two glass display cases and took approximately $28,000 worth of jewelry.

Police recovered all the stolen property and the suspect was taken to hospital, where he was treated for two cuts allegedly sustained during the robbery.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with robbery, possessing a weapon, uttering threats and failing to comply with a probation order. He is being held in custody.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us