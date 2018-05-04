How not to get burned by online buy-and-sell ads: Robbery spike prompts police advice

A recent uptick in robberies related to online buy-and-sell ads has Winnipeg police warning people to be wary.

The Winnipeg Police Service on Friday released a number of tips people should follow to keep themselves safe.

Ask for a photo of the serial number of an item and try to determine if it has been reported stolen, Const. Rob Carver said at a news conference Friday.

Limit the amount of information you give to the other person to what is essential to complete the transaction and always meet in a public place, preferably with cameras.

"If the person is looking to potentially rob you — and the robberies that we've had haven't been violent — but they're less likely to happen when there's a large number of people around," Carver said.

"When my daughter was buying a used phone, I said, 'Well, Dad's coming with you.' So, safety in numbers."

These robberies often use implied threats, such as outnumbering, or verbal intimidation, Carver said.

Google the name of anyone you arrange to meet and ask about the history of the item you are trying to buy. Also, don't pay for anything without receiving the item first.

Other safety tips include meeting people during daylight hours and using generic photos of items in online ads rather than photos of the actual item, which might contain identifiable information.