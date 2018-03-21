Wolseley MLA Rob Altemeyer won't run in next provincial election

Longtime Wolseley MLA Rob Altemeyer announced he doesn't plan to run for re-election in 2020.

The NDP environment critic was first elected to the Manitoba Legislature in 2003 and will have held his Winnipeg seat for 17 years by the next provincial election.

Altemeyer made the announcement on Facebook, saying, "It will be time for a new voice at the legislature and time for me to help build a better world from a different point of view."

He said he wants to give the NDP enough time to nominate a new candidate.

Altemeyer narrowly held on to his seat in the 2016 election, beating Green Party candidate David Nickarz by less than 400 votes.

"I freely admit I am looking forward to a bit more time with my family as I finish my term as an MLA. Life in a blended family with my amazing wife, three teenagers and a toddler is always interesting," Altemeyer said in his statement.

Prior to entering politics, he worked as a community activist. He narrowly defeated sitting NDP MLA Marianne Cerilli in a riding nomination to become the NDP candidate in the 2003 election. That election saw the party win its second majority government under premier Gary Doer.

During the tumult surrounding the 2014 defection of five NDP cabinet ministers who demanded the resignation of then premier Greg Selinger, Altemeyer became an outspoken defender of Selinger and a fierce critic of the five rebel MLAs.

In his remaining time in the legislature, Altemeyer said he intends to continue in his role as environment critic.