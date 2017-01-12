Rob Altemeyer is stepping down from his role as chair of the provincial NDP caucus, while the party still faces uncertainty over a sex harassment complaint against MLA Mohinder Saran.

The Wolseley MLA says his job as caucus chair was a temporary one and he has not been asked to step aside. Altemeyer, also the NDP's environment critic, says he wants to focus more on that portfolio as well as prepare for his impending marriage later this year.

Wolseley MLA Rob Altemeyer spoke to media about Mohinder Saran one day before he announced he's stepping down as caucus chair. (CBC News)

"I recognize the timing of it, in retrospect, looks like there was something else going on. There really wasn't. Like, I really wanted to step down as chair for a while. I need to spend more time, as we are about to get married. And I've got some big responsibilities to my constituents," Altemeyer said.

It has been a tense time for the NDP caucus as they grapple with the suspension of Saran for sexually harassing a staff member. The Maples MLA's forced absence from the caucus has been extended as he and the complainant have been offered a reconciliation process to deal with the grievance.

Altemeyer's departure as caucus chair comes as NDP MLAs struggle with sexual harassment complaint against Maples MLA Mohinder Saran (CBC News)

Some have criticized the caucus for not exercising zero tolerance and tossing Saran out of the group of MLAs.

Altemeyer says he wanted to wait until the caucus came to some conclusion as to what to do next with the Saran case. With a decision to offer reconciliation to both parties, he says he can move on without leaving the problem behind for the next chair.

"I didn't think it was fair to leave my successor with the challenge of chairing what ended up being a six-and-a-half hour meeting as their first order of business. But the intense part has been done now and the caucus has reached its decision," Altemeyer said.

Altemeyer will stay on as caucus chair until a successor is elected.

It is not known if Saran or the complainant have accepted the offer of a reconciliation process. Saran's lawyer told the media late last year his client was taking workplace sensitivity training offered by the human resource department of the Manitoba Legislature.