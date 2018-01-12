A 63-year-old man is in hospital after a road rage incident in Winnipeg.

The incident occurred just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday outside the Centennial Concert Hall on Market Avenue, following a performance of The Sound of Music.

The 63-year-old man was being picked up near the front steps of the concert hall after attending the show, police said. As he was getting into the backseat of an SUV, the driver of a white Mercedes-Benz was trying to merge through the traffic from behind.

A man got out of the Mercedes and attacked the 63-year-old, punching him in the upper body, police said.

A spokesperson for the Centennial Concert Hall called the violent incident "unfortunate" and "extremely uncommon" for the area.

"This is, to my knowledge, the first time an incident like this has happened," said Gerry McDougal, manager of communications for the concert hall.

The injured man was taken to hospital by a family member. He has since been discharged and is waiting surgery for "a severe facial injury," police said.

The police service's major crimes unit asks witnesses to contact them by calling 204-986-6219 or leaving a tip with Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).