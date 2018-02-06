A 20-year-old man is charged in connection with a road rage attack last month outside the Centennial Concert Hall.

The man, from West St. Paul, has been charged with aggravated assault and failing to comply with a probation order from a previous conviction.

The road rage incident happened Jan. 6, following a performance of The Sound of Music, while a number of vehicles were in the area.

A 63-year-old man was being picked up on Market Street after attending the show, police said. As he was getting into the back seat of an SUV, a Mercedes-Benz was trying to merge through the traffic from behind.

A man got out of the Mercedes and attacked the 63-year-old, punching him in the upper body, police said. The 63-year-old was taken to hospital in stable condition.

On Feb. 5, the 20-year-old man turned himself in at the Winnipeg Police Headquarters building.