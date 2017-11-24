Road closures: Stay far away from these streets this weekend

Air Date: Nov 24, 2017 5:49 PM CT

Road closures: Stay far away from these streets this weekend0:51

Closures on Louise Bridge, Saskatchewan Ave. among several others

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Saturday

Mainly sunny

-3°C

Sunday

Sunny

-5°C

Monday

Cloudy

1°C

Tuesday

A mix of sun and cloud

1°C

Wednesday

A mix of sun and cloud

-1°C

More Weather |

Must Watch

Special Coverage