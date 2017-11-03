Winnipeg police closed a section of Main Street Friday night while they conducted testing to assist the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU).

Police had said Main Street would be closed northbound between Higgins Avenue and Euclid Avenue from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. but officers had left the area by 8:30 p.m.

While at the scene during the testing a CBC Manitoba reporter saw officers letting a blue sedan with a spoiler under police tape and into the closed-off portion of Main Street.

While police didn't say what the testing is for, the IIU is currently investigating a fatal hit-and-run case involving an off-duty officer that happened at the corner of Main Street and Sutherland Avenue Oct. 10.

Cody Severight, 23, died in the hit-and-run, and Winnipeg police Const. Justin Holz, 34, has been charged with impaired driving causing death and failure to remain at the scene in connection to the crash.

Holz is on administrative leave with pay and the investigation is being led by the IIU.