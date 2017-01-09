Winnipeg's ever-popular river trail is ready for skaters and walkers and for the first time in three years, it goes along the Assiniboine from The Forks.

The official ribbon cutting for the trail takes place at 1 p.m.

For now, the trail winds 1.3 kilometres on the Assiniboine River from the port at The Forks to Osborne Village, as well as 0.7 kilometres on the Red River to the Norwood Bridge.

Crews will work on expanding it on both rivers over the coming weeks, officials with The Forks said, adding "stay tuned for more announcements."

The skating rink under the canopy at The Forks Plaza has been open for a few weeks. Visitors can skate under the lights and listen to the music, or head out on the kilometre of on-land trails that meander through the Arctic Glacier Winter Park to the Festival Park stage.

There are also three hockey rinks available — two on the river in the port, and one at the Festival Park stage.

Warming huts from previous years have been set out along the river trail, while winners from the 2017 competition will be added at the end of January.

Daily skate rentals are available at Iceland Skate Rentals in The Forks Market, adjacent to the Mini Donuts Factory. Rates are $3 for children and seniors and $5 for adults.

Skating conditions for the various trails and rinks can be found on The Forks website.