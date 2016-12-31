A police officer in Rivers, Man. took matters into his own hands to make sure a stranded motorist got home for Christmas in the middle of a blizzard.

Rivers police chief Bruce Klassen with Const. Max Tschuschba. (Supplied)

It started when Const. Max Tschuschba, a six-month rookie with the Rivers Police Department, got a phone call at about 10:30 p.m. on Christmas night. A woman had just gotten off a train at the VIA Rail station in the town, located about 220 kilometres north of Winnipeg near Brandon, and called for help because her car would not start.

Time was of the essence, as a blizzard was setting in and the woman still had to drive 55 km to Minnedosa, Man., said Rivers police chief Bruce Klassen.

"By the time he got the car going, the weather conditions had continued to get poorer and poorer, so she said that she wasn't comfortable driving to Minnedosa," Klassen said. "So our officer took it upon his own initiative and proceeded to drive her there."

Southern Manitoba was blanketed with a layer of heavy snow over Christmas and Boxing Day, leaving highways impassible and some closed. Gusty winds also reduced visibility, making travel even more treacherous.

The officer drove the woman from Rivers, Man., to Minnedosa, Man., about 55 kilometres away.

"It was the right thing to do for the circumstance and the timing of it was right," he added.

Officer made right choice: chief

Klassen said driving someone that far isn't something officers at the small police force would typically do, however he said that he felt Tschuschba made the right choice.

"This is one of those situations where we felt, or the officer felt, it was worthy of going above and beyond and he did," Klassen said. "I was proud of his actions."

The officer's story gained attention on Twitter from Green Party leader Elizabeth May, who tweeted praise for the officer and the force.

So impressed Rivers Manitoba police officer rescued @VIA_Rail passenger whose car battery died and drove her 55 km to home Christmas day. — @ElizabethMay

Klassen said he's confident any of the force's other officers would have done the same.

"I can say this with 100 per cent degree of confidence, there isn't one of the officers under my direction right now that would not have probably done that for this person," he said.

"It's a good lesson for young officers on how something so immaterial can [become] something significant fairly quickly."