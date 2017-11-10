Police officers used canines to track down two teen suspects after a series of River Heights break-ins this week.

Police were called early Thursday morning after reports of break-ins at three detached garages on Centennial Street and one on Fulham Avenue.

Officers with the K9 unit searched the area and found two suspects near Academy Road and Kenaston Boulevard. They were riding "specialized mountain bikes" loaded with hockey equipment that had been stolen from the property on Fulham, police said.

Two bikes taken during the second known break-in were valued at $500, Const. Jay Murray said, and the property suffered about $200 in damage. The suspects ditched those bikes during the fourth break-in and stole two others, Murray added.

The total estimated value of the damages and stolen goods is pegged at $1,900.

Investigators have also determined one of the suspects was involved in a garage break-in on Cordova Street on Oct. 17.

Police have increased patrols in River Heights at various times in recent years as the neighbourhood has experienced spikes in property crimes.

Police believe the Thursday break-ins happened between 3 a.m. and 4:50 a.m., and that the homeowners woke up in the first incident and scared the suspects off, Const. Jay Murray said.

"There's a very good chances that there may be are other victims out there — other garages that were broken into — and we would encourage anyone that was a victim in that area or elsewhere in the city to call [police]," Murray added.

Two boys, age 15 and 16, have been charged with several counts of breaking-and-entering and probation violation.