Man shown in racist Facebook post accepts apology from former Winnipeg Rifles president

Emmanuel Okogwu, a Bell MTS Place employee, says he has forgiven the man who made a racist Facebook post with his photograph in it, but an apology doesn't change his feelings about the incident.

Okogwu, also a University of Manitoba student, had just finished watching This is Us on Netflix Sunday night, when he noticed the post made by Winnipeg Rifles president Todd Wilson. It showed a photo of Okogwu working at Saturday night's Winniepg Jets game, with the caption, "Two nights ago he was in game 7. Now PK Suban is selling me beer."

Both men are black.

"I was devastated when I found out," he said. "I wasn't looking for any public attention."

Now, he has a letter of apology from Wilson, who resigned from his position with the Winnipeg Rifles over the fallout, and a chance for closure.

"Now he's sent me a letter through True North … it's more personal and I think it carries more weight," he said. "He's trying to do better, he's owning up to his mistakes."

'There are no excuses'

"There are no excuses for my poor judgment and I have no choice but to own up to my mistake and try where I can to share my regret and learn from the error of my ways. If there is anything I can say or do to further convey my regrets, please let me know," reads part of the letter from Wilson that Okogwu shared with CBC News.

Okogwu hopes to move on from the incident.

I forgave him a couple of days ago. I do not harbour any hard feelings from him," he said. "[The letter] does make the fact clear that he wants to atone for what he did and I do appreciate his efforts to get in contact with me."

"He made a mistake. Sort of a racist mistake."

For now, the Winnipeg Jets fan just wants to enjoy the rest of the playoffs and put the incident to rest.