Man convicted in fatal arson back behind bars after selling cocaine to undercover cop

A 37-year-old man previously convicted of manslaughter after a house fire that left a teenager dead was sentenced this week to more time behind bars for drug trafficking.

Riel Mitchell was sentenced in Court of Queen's Bench on Tuesday to two years for trafficking cocaine, and another year for breaching the peace bond and probation orders he was given after serving his sentence for manslaughter.

That sentence was for a 2007 arson at a North End home, which left 14-year-old Nathan Starr dead.

At the time, Mitchell was an Indian Posse gang member. He and another gang member targeted the home, which he mistakenly thought belonged to rival drug dealers. Starr died of smoke inhalation.

Mitchell was found guilty for his role in the death in 2009 and was sentenced to eight years, minus the time he had already served in custody.

Mitchell's lawyer, Jeremy Kostiuk, said Mitchell was employed and trying to stay out of trouble after his release, but an injury left him unable to work. Mitchell started reconnecting with the Indian Posse, Kostiuk said.

"The temptation of falling into old habits and bad company, especially when the company is really all you've known through your whole life, is really very tempting."

Sever ties with gang: judge

In the fall of 2016, an undercover investigation by Winnipeg police targeted a house connected with the Indian Posse where drugs were being sold, court heard.

Mitchell twice ended up selling cocaine to an undercover police officer.

He was under an order not to use drugs and not to contact a long list of Indian Posse gang members, who police observed coming and going from the house, court heard.

Mitchell is at an age where he has to make the decision to leave his associations with the gang behind, said Court of Queen's Bench Justice Robert Dewar during the sentencing.

"The system, at this point, is attempting to drive a wedge into the life of Mr. Mitchell and that wedge, specifically, is to sever contact with a criminal street gang," he said.

Minus the time he's already served in custody, Mitchell will be behind bars for a year.

Dewar said he hopes Mitchell uses the time to reconsider the "career" he has decided to pursue, adding "the question is, is that going to make any difference?"