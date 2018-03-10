Just over a week since two ride-hailing apps became available in Winnipeg, spokespeople from both companies say they're focused on increasing the number of drivers they have on the road.

Cowboy Taxi, one of the ride-hailing apps competing against conventional taxi services, faces a lack of drivers, says the company's CEO. As a result, it hasn't been able to keep up with the amount of people who need rides.

"We've had people try to book and are unable to find drivers, just because of the amount we have right now," said Cowboy Taxi CEO Mo Benini.

On March 2, the day the app launched in Winnipeg, a CBC reporter requested a ride with the company, but received an alert that there were no available drivers.

"The reception has been very good, and we're hoping by the end of the month we'll be able to have enough drivers to be able to meet the demand," Benini said.

Part of that delay, he said, is due to pending criminal record checks for potential drivers.

Finding people who want to drive for the organization hasn't been an issue, though. Benini said the company has received more than a hundred applications from potential drivers, including some current taxi drivers.

Edmonton-based TappCar has recently expanded into Winnipeg. (CBC)

A spokesperson from another ride-hailing app service, TappCar, said the company has "plenty of drivers on the road" in Winnipeg now, but they are still looking to boost that number.

TappCar spokesperson John Morris said the company is still in the process of hiring and vetting applicants.

"Right now it's still very early days. We've had one week of operation here in Winnipeg. Going forward, the priority will be expanding the number of drivers and our presence here in the city," Morris said.

Taxi coalition concerned

Scott McFadyen, spokesperson for the Winnipeg Community Taxi Coalition, said cab companies haven't seen much impact from the introduction of ride-hailing companies yet, due to the short period of time they've been operating and poor weather this past week.

But he said the industry remains concerned.

"There will be an impact further down the road, most definitely."

Losing drivers to those services is another potential impact, McFadyen said.

"Obviously we're anticipating some loss of drivers.… Are we concerned? We are. That's one aspect of all of this that's keeping all of our drivers up at night."