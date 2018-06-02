Ride-hailing company Cowboy Taxi plans to launch in Brandon, even if city not ready

Ride-hailing company Cowboy Taxi intends to begin operating in Brandon by the fall, whether the southwestern Manitoba city OK's it or not.

Mo Benini, CEO of the Calgary-based company, said he has drivers in place and the mobile app set up.

He is growing impatient, however, waiting for the City of Brandon to decide if and how it will regulate vehicle-for-hire services and what types of bylaws are necessary.

"We don't want to be in a confrontation with the city but we hope they draft something fast," he said. "We want to start offering rides in the next couple of months."

Benini, whose company has been operating in Winnipeg since it became legal to operate ride-hailing services there at the beginning of March, said he has requested a business licence from Brandon but has been refused, and told that's because they aren't ready.

"So we're giving them a bit of time," he said.

But Benini doesn't plan to wait any longer than the end of the summer.

"We will just start offering rides then. If it means a legal issue with them, we will have to go that route, but we hope we don't have to."

The provincial Local Vehicles for Hire Act, which passed in November and came into effect March 1, dissolved the Manitoba Taxicab Board, placing responsibility for regulation of vehicles for hire — including ride-hailing services — with local municipalities.

Benini insists he is in compliance with all the provincial rules and policies around insurance and licensing and believes he would be legally allowed to operate.

"From a legal standpoint, we believe we can operate [in Brandon] as of today," he said. "But we're trying to be diplomatic, letting them see if they want any bylaws on top of that."

A spokesperson with the City of Brandon confirmed there is no bylaw that would permit ride-hailing services but "that work is actively underway by a number of our departments."

A draft bylaw would then need to go to council for approval. Should anyone start offering rides before that, they would be breaking the law, the spokesperson said.

"We would prefer to engage proactively with any stakeholder interested in setting up such a business in Brandon to ensure they understand and would operate within the parameters of the City of Brandon's bylaws, as stated in the Local Vehicles for Hire Act, Bill 30.

"Having said that, if a ride-sharing business was to begin operating in Brandon outside of such parameters, this would be in violation of our current taxi and licensing bylaws regulating local vehicles for hire in the city."

Eyes on Steinbach

Meanwhile, another ride-hailing company in Winnipeg has an eye on expanding into Steinbach.

That city — Manitoba's third-largest behind Winnipeg and Brandon — has seen its population increase by 43 per cent over the last 10 years, and that growth trend has attracted the attention of Edmonton-based TappCar.

"This remarkable growth creates a need for more transportation options available to the community," said spokesman John Morris.

Steinbach Mayor Chris Goertzen said he'd welcome the company to set up in the city, about 50 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.

"We have a lot of people wanting to get around," he said.

"Even though we're [nicknamed] the Automobile City, we may not have everyone with vehicles and having these options available to people is a good thing, not only for seniors but for people who choose not to have a car or can't afford to."

Steinbach city council has already thrown open the doors to those services, with Goertzen saying council decided against over-regulating vehicles for hire.

The city decided on "allowing whichever company would like to be here, whether it's a taxi service or something like TappCar or Uber, to come to Steinbach and we wouldn't put any obstacles in the way other than making sure they have business licences."

It isn't a done deal for TappCar just yet, Morris said.

"Right now we're gauging interest as well as the available number of interested drivers. We have to get a sense of 'If you build it, they will come' … to see if it's feasible."

So TappCar is asking interested drivers in the region to apply through the TappCar website, and for interested customers to download the TappCar app on their iPhone or Android devices.

"If there is enough local interest, next steps will be taken to provide Steinbach with the same great service offered in Winnipeg," Morris said, but added he's not sure how many drivers company executives would consider to be the threshold for a go or no-go.

As such, he doesn't know when TappCar would be ready to launch.

Whenever that is, Goertzen said the city will be ready and that taking out the business licence "can be done in fairly short order."

Success in Winnipeg

Just three months since ride-hailing started on Winnipeg's roads, business is "off the charts," Morris said.

"It's been fantastic and we are still in growth mode."

The company started with 50 drivers and now has about 300. Since March 2, they have provided close to 50,000 rides, according to Morris.

"We would love to have over 500 drivers by the summer, as we are seeing week-over-week increases in demand and adoption of ride share in Winnipeg."

A big boost to business came from the Winnipeg Jets going so deep into the NHL playoffs.

That meant a lot of people going to bars, friends' places, the arena and the street parties, many of whom didn't want to try to park downtown or didn't want to drive because they were drinking.

All of that translated into a big increase in demand for TappCar, Morris said.

With the Jets eliminated from the playoffs now, the demand has subsided a bit but is still rolling along, he said.

"A lot of it is event-driven. When there's major events and concerts, that's when the demand most definitely goes up," he said. "So now we're waiting for the Bombers to start up."

Cowboy Taxi is the only other ride-hailing company operating in the city at the moment.

Toronto's InstaRyde once said it was recruiting drivers but hasn't set up shop yet. Another, Vancouver-based ReRyde, has posted on Twitter that it would start serving the city on June 1. But any effort to reach them through the ReRyde website contact form comes up as an error.

Cowboy Taxi's Benini echoed much of what Morris said about the Jets driving demand, but said it still remains "very good."

His company has 50 drivers, though he says 500 have applied.

"It's just a lot of them don't have the right documentation yet," he said, adding he's not sure how many rides the company has given.

Scott McFadyen, a spokesperson for Winnipeg Community Taxi Coalition, which was concerned about the start of ride-hailing services, said there has been "no major impact" on the taxicab business so far.

A long, cold winter that left people unwilling to walk or wait for a bus helped boost business, as did the Jets' playoff run, he said.

Bumps in the road

Both Benini and Morris say there have been some bumps in the road, in terms of drivers who had to be dropped.

"Like any business, there are always some employees that don't work out," Morris said.

"TappCar has a rating capability for its drivers and feedback is carefully vetted and monitored to ensure customers are treated with the highest level of customer service."

Similarly, "a handful of complaints" have resulted in a few drivers being deactivated by Benini, who says the company will act quickly to address any problems.

Anyone with issues can let the company know through its Facebook or Twitter accounts or via the Cowboy Taxi website.