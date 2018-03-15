The number of people willing to drive Winnipeggers around is accelerating.

Since March 1, when ride-hailing services began operating in the city, 200 people have changed their vehicle insurance so they can become drivers for one of the companies.

Manitoba Public Insurance spokesman Brian Smiley said those numbers are current as of Wednesday.

MPI created a new insurance class, which is divided into four different time zone bands, specifically for the vehicle-for-hire industry. Each band increases the cost of insurance by a five per cent surcharge.

Most drivers have chosen to insure themselves for all four time bands, Smiley said.

Aside from the traditional taxi companies, there are currently two ride-hailing services operating in Winnipeg — TappCar, based in Edmonton, and Cowboy Taxi, based out of Calgary.

U.S.-based Uber and Lyft, the two largest players in the North American ride-hailing industry, have both said they have no intention of following suit as long as MPI requires drivers to top up their personal vehicle insurance.

MPI has said it plans to review its insurance products for the ride-hailing industry in June.

