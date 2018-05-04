Rick Chrest to seek 2nd term as Brandon mayor

Brandon mayor Rick Chrest has announced that he will seek a second term as the southwestern Manitoba city's mayor in this fall's municipal election.

Chrest was first elected mayor in 2014, but spent 11 years as a councillor in Brandon between 1995 and 2006.

"I enjoy the people. I enjoy the feedback from the community and I'm very anxious and committed to carry that forward," he told reporters at a news conference on Friday. "I didn't want to be sort of a flash in the pan, kind of fade off into the sunset."

Chrest said he wanted to clear the air, as he had faced many questions in recent weeks about his intentions.

He said he's proud of the work he and the rest of city council have done in the last four years and wants to carry the momentum forward.

Chrest defeated former mayor Shari Decter Hirst in the 2014 municipal election.

"The most common comment I would get week in, week out is people just saying … listen we're so glad this council is getting along, getting things done, making decisions, moving on, not carrying a lot of baggage with them," he said.

Election day is Oct. 24.