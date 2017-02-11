Poison, murder, a missing formula, secret identities, spies and a preternaturally clever detective: Agatha Christie's Black Coffee has everything fans of the genre usually look for.

So the real mystery in the Royal MTC's production may be why the famed mystery writer's first play (going back to 1930) ends up being so dull.

In RMTC's entry in ChristieFest — the theatre is sponsoring this festival dedicated to the Queen of Crime — Christie's most famous character, Hercule Poirot (Lorne Kennedy), is called on to solve the murder of Sir Claud Amory (Ross McMillan).

The scientist has developed a coveted formula for an atomic weapon (and yes, this play was first performed in 1930 — a full 15 years before the use of the first such weapon).

As usual, everyone's a suspect. And there is some fun in watching the mercurial Belgian detective struggle to piece it all together over the play's 150-minute running time.

Lorne Kennedy (centre) as Hercule Poirot leads a strong cast (including Daria Puttaert as Barbara and Arne MacPherson as Hastings) in Black Coffee. (Dylan Hewlett)

Much of that comes from Kennedy, leading a solid cast as Poirot. With a playful though precise performance, his entrance as Poirot breathes some much-needed life into the production. His subtlest gestures — a cocked eyebrow here, a small shrug there — and deftly delivered one-liners ("Everywhere, I am mistaken for an Englishman" he says in his thick Belgian accent) are enough to draw welcome laughs.

Mariam Bernstein, as Amory's prim but outrageously verbose sister Caroline, Daria Puttaert as the whimsical party girl Barbara, and McMillan, doing double duty as the cockney Scotland Yard Insp. Japp (as well as the murder victim), also stand out in the 10-person cast by delivering some spark and laughs.

There's also outstanding design work here. Brian Perchaluk's set is a work of art, capturing the sitting room setting of so many murder mysteries in grand scale and exacting detail. Michael Wright's sound design is used to great, and sometimes eerie, effect, as is Scott Henderson's lighting.

But for all of that, Ann Hodges' production never quite engages the way it should. It suffers particularly from some languid pacing, especially in the briefer first act. That saps some of the energy and tension needed to draw us into the mystery. And even with Kennedy's lively performance, it also never feels like quite as much fun as it should be.

Brian Perchaluk's sitting room set design is a work of art, and the perfect setting for a murder mystery. But Black Coffee still ends up needing more kick. (Dylan Hewlett)

As for the play itself, it's frankly not as good as Christie's best, like The Mousetrap. Where that play is buoyed by the quirkiness of its characters, this has some that are simply too bland — for example, the younger Amory, Richard, and his wife, Lucia, played dutifully by Derek Moran and Claire Armstrong.

And the very familiarity of the genre that Christie helped popularize works against Black Coffee at this point in time. This simply feels like a well-crafted but quite standard murder mystery now.

It may still have some resonance for our times in that, without giving too much away, I can say it ends with characters choosing life over death and hope over destruction.

But even fans of Christie's work may find this Black Coffee needs a little more kick.

Black Coffee runs at the Royal MTC's John Hirsch Mainstage until March 4 as part of ChristieFest.