Manitoba has identified four companies that will be allowed to operate retail cannabis locations.

The province says it has conditionally accepted proposals from:

Consortium of Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. and Canopy Growth Corporation — Delta 9 operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg and expects to hire approximately 100 people for production and retail in the first year, and an additional 100 the following year. Canopy Growth is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Ont., and operates numerous production facilities across Canada and around the world with over 700,000 sq. ft. of production licensed under Canada's medical cannabis framework.

National Access Cannabis — Operates medical cannabis care centres across Canada.

Tokyo Smoke — A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hiku Brands Company, in partnership with BOBHQ.

10552763 Canada Corporation — The corporation is a new entity featuring Avana Canada Inc. of Ontario, Fisher River Cree Nation of Manitoba, Chippewas of the Thames of Ontario, MediPharm Labs of Ontario, and US-based retailer Native Roots Dispensary.

