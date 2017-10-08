Looking for a scaly, slithery companion? Want to learn how to train your bearded dragon?

Tap into your reptilian brain at the Manitoba Reptile Breeders Expo happening this weekend in West St. Paul. The expo, now it its 10th year, brings together hundreds of animals for people to check out.

Steve Rempel owns Prairie Exotics and is the co-organizer of the Manitoba Reptile Breeders Expo. Rempel's career in reptiles started as a hobby when was working in the tech industry.

"I started doing this as a hobby, when I got my first couple reptiles. I thought, hey, let's go do some birthdays, and skip work for a daycare here or there and when my job was outsourced to India and I was laid off, I decided to make it a full goal," he said in an interview with CBC's Weekend Morning Show.

Rempel brought a few animals into CBC's studio, including an 18-year-old African leopard tortoise, a bearded dragon from Australia, and a seven-year-old dumerils boa constrictor from Madagascar, which host Nadia Kidwai happily draped over her shoulders.

CBC Weekend Morning host Nadia Kidwai holds Phoebe, a seven-year-old boa constrictor from Madagascar. (CBC)

Rempel enjoys educating people about reptiles and says he loves "replacing fear with knowledge."

"Watching people's facial expressions, like that lady who came in here. She was like, 'I'm not touching a snake,' because of a bad experience. A few moments of talking with her, and she touched it."

The expo is a good opportunity for people who are considering buying a reptile as a pet to come in and learn, Rempel said.

"People love reptiles. They're hypoallergenic, so people who have allergies to things with fur, feather, dander like cats, dogs and birds , the reptile's a great option."

Reptiles are also relatively easy to take care of, although some are more difficult than others, so going to the expo to learn is a good idea, Rempel said.

Phoebe, the boa constrictor, only eats once every three months or so.

"We feed her about a four-pound rabbit, she eats it whole, no chewing. She'll digest it over a couple of weeks and then she goes to the bathroom, she's good to the next feeding, so very easy. Make sure she's got a bowl of water, a warm spot to warm up and she's good to go."

Some of the animals in the expo, including Phoebe, are actually illegal to own in Winnipeg, which has a responsible pet ownership bylaw. However, Remple said his company had the animals before the bylaw was changed in 2013, and the animals were grandfathered in.

The expo runs today until 4pm. For more details, check out their website.