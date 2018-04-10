Winnipeg cop cleared of charges after sex workers alleged extortion, assault, harassment

A Winnipeg police officer accused of abusing his power to get sexual favours from women involved in the sex trade has been acquitted of all charges after a provincial court judge found credibility issues with evidence presented by the Crown.

Winnipeg police Const. Remi Van Den Driessche, 43, was arrested in early 2014 and originally charged with multiple counts of sexual assault, extortion, criminal harassment, and breach of trust in connection with five women.

By the end of submissions in his trial late last year, charges in connection with three alleged victims had been stayed by the Crown.

One of the alleged victims died after Van Den Driessche's arrest. Charges in connection with another were stayed in December, after the Crown said her testimony was unlikely to support a conviction. Charges in connection with a third alleged victim were also stayed in December after she could not be located to testify.

Van Den Driessche remained charged with one count of sexual assault, two counts of breach of trust and three counts of criminal harassment.

It took less than four minutes on Tuesday for provincial court Judge Sandra Chapman to deliver a summary of her decision.

"Ultimately, at the end of the day, his evidence in light of some of the issues I had in terms of reliability with the Crown's evidence made me unsure as to whether or not these matters had taken place, and as a result I did have reasonable doubt with respect to all counts on the indictment and I am going to enter acquittals," Chapman said.

'Full vindication'

During the trial, a woman alleged that in 2011 Van Den Driessche approached her in his police car as she was walking and asked a question that quickly turned into a sexual conversation.

She alleged Van Den Driessche pushed her to flash him and later made repeated trips to her hotel with the goal of collecting sexual favours.

She also alleged Van Den Driessche stuck his finger in her mouth on one occasion and put his fingers down her pants on another.

A former Main Street hotel manager also testified he saw a police officer, who prosecutors alleged was Van Den Driessche, demand an alleged victim expose her breasts to him.

Another former sex-trade worker testified she was harassed by Van Den Driessche, saying he repeatedly called her at home to see if she wanted to hang out and get high. She said she was worried about what he could do to her.

The defence, though, questioned the credibility of the witnesses.

Van Den Driessche also testified during the trial that he approached the sex-trade workers because he wanted to establish connections and sources.

While Tuesday's proceedings were short, the court case took about 14 months in total from preliminary inquiry to trial, Chapman said.

Lawyer Richard Wolson said the last several years have been difficult for his client, who he said maintained his innocence from Day 1.

"It's turned his life upside down," he said in a phone interview.

"I'm very pleased for Remi. It's a full vindication for him and he can now get on with his life and do the job he was trained to do."

Wolson said his client has been working in a police garage on basic desk duty, and hopes to return to regular duties soon.