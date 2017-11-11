Manitobans are gathering to remember and reflect on the sacrifices made in conflicts — now and in the past.

Remembrance Day ceremonies are taking place around the province, including the annual Winnipeg Remembrance Day Service at RBC Convention Centre hosted by the Joint Veterans' Association of Manitoba.

There is also at parade to St. Philip's Anglican Church at 10:15 a.m., the Indian and Metis Friendship Centre's annual veterans powwow at 1 p.m. and a service at the local legion at Winnipeg Beach.

Other events include the unveiling of a veteran's monument in St. Eustache by the Manitoba Metis Federation and the RCA Museum at CFB Shilo will be free of charge all day.

'This actually happened'

Seventeen-year-old Kiera Wortley will be in Belgium as part of the Canadian delegation on the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendale.

The Winnipeg teenager discovered her direct link to the historic battle through her great-grandmother's journal.

"It was really, really neat because there was lots of times I could hear her reading it," Wortley said about reading the journal.

Her great-grandmother died two years ago, but her journals tell the story of how her father and godfather fought in the First World War.

While Wortley read the journals and researched the battle, she said speaking with veterans and walking along the fields and pathways where her ancestors fought "you really realize this actually happened."

"It's not just on your computer screen or on paper; you are hearing these stories from when these men were fighting," she said.

She said it's become even more clear why Remembrance Day is important.

"It's our ancestors, it's our family," she said.

"But it's also just important to remember so we can prevent it. I know that's what most people say but it's true. We need to learn from our past."

An important battle

In Michael Czuboka's past he rode on the caboose of a train from his his hometown, northeast of Brandon, to Winnipeg to join the military when he was only 18 years old — although he had to say he was 19.

He was born in Brandon in 1931 and during the First World War his father, a Ukrainian immigrant, was interned by Canadian authorities after being deemed a citizen of the "enemy" Austro-Hungarian empire. But it didn't stifle the family's patriotism.

During the Second World War, Czuboka watched his older brother, Walter, join the Royal Canadian Air Force.

When he graduated high school, Czuboka said it was his turn to follow his brother's footsteps and sign up for the military. By 1950 he'd arrived in Korea, the next year he was in the middle of the Battle of Kapyong, which is considered one of Canada's greatest military achievements.

"We didn't know how important or significant this battle will be," Czuboka said, of the battle which historians have said stopped the fall of Seoul, the capital city of the south.

When Czuboka eventually returned to Canada he said he continued on with his life, but not all his fellow soldiers could do the same.

"A lot of them did experience problems after with their lives," he said.

He's returned to South Korea three times since and says he was always treated with gratitude.

More than 25,000 Canadians served in Korea — 516 died.