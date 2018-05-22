Remains of Manitoba WW I soldiers found in France

Authorities have identified the remains of three First World War soldiers found in France as soldiers who lived in Manitoba.

The bodies of Pte. William Del Donegan, Pte. Henry Edmonds Priddle and Sgt. Archibald Wilson were discovered near the village of Vendin-le-Vieil, France, the Department of National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces said in a news release.

The veterans, who all enlisted in Winnipeg, died during the Battle of Hill 70 in 1917 as members of the 16th Battalion, Canadian Expeditionary Force, the news release says.

Pte. William Del Donegan was a railway clerk in Winnipeg before joining the military at age 18. He was 20 when he died in the Battle of Hill 70. This photo was submitted by the family of Caroline (Cavanagh Donegan) Consitt. (Department of National Defence)

The three soldiers will be buried by their regiment later this year at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission's Loos British Cemetery, outside Loos-en-Gohelle, France, on Aug. 23. The ceremony is open to the public.

"A century has passed since these three soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice on a battlefield half a world away, but time has not diminished their legacy. It seems fitting that their final resting place is in the land which they helped to free," Veterans Affairs Minister Seamus O'Regan said in the news release. "We will lay them to rest with the honour they and their families deserve."

Bodies found within a year

The bodies, along with associated artifacts from the First World War, were discovered during a munitions clearing process near Vendin-le-Vieil in September 2010, May 2011 and August 2011. They were identified as Donegan, Priddle and Wilson, respectively.

Pte. Henry Edmonds Priddle, a broommaker, joined the military in 1916 at age 31 and died the next year, during the Battle of Hill 70. This photo was submitted by the DeCooman family. (Department of National Defence)

The casualty identification program's casualty identification review board confirmed their identities through historical, genealogical, anthropological, archeological and DNA analysis.

Biographies of the soldiers are available on the Canadian Armed Forces history pages of the Government of Canada website.

Pte. William Del Donegan was born on March 27, 1897, in Ottawa. In his youth, his family moved to Winnipeg. He was a railway clerk before he enlisted in the Canadian Expeditionary Force on Feb. 21, 1916, at age 18. He died on Aug. 16, 1917, in the Battle of Hill 70. He was 20.

Pte. Henry Edmonds Priddle was born on May 17, 1884, in Norwich, Ont. In 1910 he married Florence Hazen and the couple settled in Winnipeg. He worked as a broommaker before enlisting in the Canadian Expeditionary Force on April 1, 1916, at age 31. He died on Aug. 16, 1917, age 33, at the Battle of Hill 70.

Sgt. Archibald Wilson was born on Feb. 12, 1892, in Campsie, Scotland. One of 11 children, he came to Canada with three brothers and two sisters in June 1910. He planned to eventually farm in Manitoba, but worked as a barber before enlisting in the Canadian Expeditionary Force on Dec. 18, 1914, at age 22. He joined the 16th Battalion in 1915 and participated in several battles. He was promoted to sergeant in June 1917 and died on Aug. 16, 1917, age 25, during the Battle of Hill 70. Two of his brothers, John and Gavin, also enlisted, and were killed in Belgium and France, respectively.

Sgt. Archibald Wilson worked as a barber before enlisting in the army. He was 25 when he died during the Battle of Hill 70. This photo was submitted by Heather Lee Aldrich and Holly Lynne Chong. (Department of National Defence)

The Battle of Hill 70 took place four months after Vimy Ridge. About 100,000 Canadian soldiers fought there, and approximately 2,100 Canadian soldiers died.

It was the first time Canadian forces in the First World War were led by a Canadian commander.