RCMP say they are investigating after remains were found inside a home after a fire on a Manitoba First Nation.

Police were called to the house on O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi First Nation just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning, said a spokesperson for the RCMP.

The spokesperson called the fire "suspicious" and confirmed human remains were found inside.

RCMP remain on scene and they will update when they have more information.

O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi First Nation is located about 225 km northwest of Winnipeg.