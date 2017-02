Two prominent Winnipeg organizations are expected to release details this afternoon about how they plan to respond to the recent surge in asylum seekers entering Manitoba.

Rita Chahal, executive director of Welcome Place, and Jennifer Partridge, from the Winnipeg Foundation, will speak to the media at 2 p.m. CT.

On Saturday alone, 21 refugees entered Manitoba from the U.S. near Emerson.

On the weekend, Chahal said her organization has filled all its available temporary housing for refugees.